Himachal takes lead in constructing toilets for specially-abled, transgenders in court complexes: Spokesperson

The Himachal government has taken a lead in constructing separate toilets for transgenders and specially abled in all the public courts and tribunal premises apropos to the order of Supreme Court, said official spokesperson of PWD department on Wednesday. The spokesperson informed that till October 9, 2025, 52 such toilets, viz: 27 for transgenders and 25 for the persons with disability have been constructed in judicial court complexes in district Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Mandi, Chamba and Kinnaur by the PWD department (File)

The work on the rest of the 34 was in progress in Sirmaur, Kullu and in other Judicial court complexes. Besides, 13 more toilets will be constructed in court complexes upon the availability of the land this year for which the process was underway for identifying the same.

It was under the directions of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, that the funds amounting to the tune of around ₹1.50 crore were released immediately for the same and additional funds of around ₹1.13 crore for completion of the remaining toilets would soon be released by the government, said PWD secretary Abhishek Jain.

In this regard, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of justice Satyen Vaidya, with the chief secretary, principal secretary (Finance), secretary (PWD), Engineer-in-Chief (PWD), and the president of the Bar Association as members. To further expedite the process, a sub-committee was constituted under district and session judges to monitor the progress and get the facilities constructed in all the judicial fora and to provide amenities for persons with disabilities and maintain the same.