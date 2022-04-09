Himachal teen’s murder: Newspaper hawker arrested
The Una police on Friday arrested a newspaper hawker for the murder of a 15-year-old girl in the Pratapnagar locality of Amb town of the district.
The accused has been identified as Asif Mohammed, 23, also a resident of Amb.
On the afternoon of April 5, the victim was found dead by her mother with her throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon.
Addressing a press conference, Una superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said that the police had secured the crime scene immediately after receiving the information. “A team of forensic experts from Dharamshala Regional Forensic Science Laboratory had collected vital evidence from the crime scene while the police scanned the entire locality with the help of dog squad. There were no signs of forced entry into the house and it was clear that the perpetrator was known to the victim,” he said.
Thakur said that the accused had been distributing newspaper in the area for about a year and had also taken up plumbing work at the victim’s house about a year ago.
“The accused entered the house at around 1 pm on pretext of collecting the newspaper bill. He tried to molest the victim and when she resisted, he picked up a paper cutter and slit her throat,” said the SP.
He added that the murder weapon has been recovered. “People in the area and the call records also confirmed the presence of the accused in the area on that day,” said Thakur.
The SP, however, said that prima facie there was signs of sexual assault. The autopsy report of the victim is awaited.
Meanwhile, angry locals and right-wing activists gathered outside the Amb police station demanding capital punishment for the accused or that he be handed over to them. SP Una has reached the spot and heavy forced has been deployed to prevent any law-and-order situation.
Thakur has also urged the people not to give the case a communal angle and let the law take its course. He said that the police were investigating the case in a professional manner and have strong evidences against the accused and justice will be served.
Meanwhile, the Amb Bar Association, in an emergency meeting presided over by president Ravi Prashar, has decided not to defend the accused in the case. The Bar Association has passed a resolution asking its members not to represent the accused.
Pictorial booklet on key NGT decisions released in Chandigarh
A pictorial booklet “Green Verdict-2021” was released by National Green Tribunal, chairperson, justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, on Friday. The booklet highlights the NGT judgments in 2021, and provides information about environmental laws and standards for easy reference. It has been conceptualised and designed by department of community medicine and, professor, Dr Ravindra Khaiwal School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Suman Mor, chairperson, department of environment studies, PU.
Get nod from Centre for SGPC to launch its channel: Takht to govt
A day after the SGPC rejected chief minister Bhagwant Mann's offer to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the Akal Takht on Friday asked the state government get a nod from the Centre for the SGPC launching its own channel. In a communique to the SGPC, Giani Harpreet Singh asked it start a process for launching the TV channel.
HT Explainer: Gurbani telecast row puts SGPC in tight spot
Following an FIR against the management of private channel broadcasting live Gurbani from the Golden Temple over immoral activities on the pretext of holding a beauty pageant and the SGPC rejecting chief minister Bhagwant Mann's offer of installing the state-of-the-art broadcast/communication technologies at Darbar Sahib for its telecast, the row has escalated. HT Correspondent Surjit Singh decodes what the controversy is all about.
Punjab beat Bengal to enter U-25 cricket tournament quarterfinals
Qualifying for the quarterfinals, Punjab recorded a fine 55-run win over Bengal during the ongoing U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Batting first, Punjab scored 312 runs in 94.4 overs in their first innings. Ikjot Singh Thind, scored 75 runs off 128 balls, and Pukhraj Mann, scored 72 runs off 126 balls. Punjab in their second innings scored 233 in 106.5 overs.
NGT asks Noida authorities to report on encroachment of wetlands
The National Green Tribunal on Friday formed a joint committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the Uttar Pradesh State Wetlands Authority and the district magistrate and asked them to file a report within two months on the encroachment of 117 water bodies and wetlands in Noida. The green court also asked the committee to explain what is being done to conserve the water bodies in Noida.
