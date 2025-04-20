Himachal: Tibetan parl-in-exile demands return of religious leader’s body

The Tibetan parliament-in-exile urged the international community to call on the Vietnam government and authorities concerned to ensure the immediate return of the body of Tulku Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche, a prominent Tibetan religious leader who reportedly died in Chinese custody in Vietnam last month. The parliament-in-exile called for a proper investigation by forensic experts to determine the cause of the religious leader’s death (HT File)

Rinpoche was the head of Lung-ngon Monastery in Gade County, Golog, Tibet.

The parliament-in-exile called for a proper investigation by forensic experts to determine the cause of the religious leader’s death. The Dharamshala-based exiled parliament pushed for a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the detention and death of Rinpoche, and disclosure of the findings of the investigation.

“Amid the Chinese government’s refusal to return his body or permit visits to pay respects, we are deeply concerned about the circumstances surrounding his death, which appear highly suspicious,” the exiled parliament said in a statement.

According to a statement released earlier by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Rinpoche had been living in hiding in Vietnam since September 2024 due to ‘persistent harassment’ by Chinese authorities in Tibet. On March 25, he was reportedly arrested from a hotel room in Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, in a co-ordinated operation involving the local Vietnamese police and Chinese secret services agents.

He was sent to a local public security office on March 28, where he is said to have died the same day.

Tibetan government-in-exile spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said that according to the latest updates, Rinpoche’s body was shifted to Sakya Tsechen Shedey Choeling in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, around 11pm on Friday.

“The final ritual and the cremation will tentatively be done on Sunday morning. Monks are allowed to do prayer service on Saturday. Mobiles and cameras are restricted. Last night, over 30 Chinese officials and 40 Vietnamese police personnel were at the Sakya Choeling. It has been instructed that mobile cameras will not be allowed during the cremation. The public will not be allowed as well,” he added.

The government-in-exile said Rinpoche was reportedly subjected to interrogation and ‘politically motivated’ accusations by Chinese authorities in Tibet in August 2024.

These included alleged failure to organise a reception for Gyaltsen Norbu, the China-appointed Panchen Lama, as well as charges related to composing long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama.