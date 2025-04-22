Himachal: Tibetan political NGOs condemn cremation of religious leader without family consent

Tibetan political NGOs on Monday condemned the reported cremation of Tulku Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche, a revered Tibetan religious figure who allegedly died in custody under suspicious circumstances in Vietnam late last month, without family consent. The NGOs addressed a press conference in Dharamshala on Monday. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala, the NGOs have demanded international intervention. They stated that Rinpoche reportedly passed away late in March while in the custody of Vietnamese authorities in Ho Chi Minh City, just days after being arrested in a coordinated operation involving Chinese agents.

“Disturbing information indicates that Rinpoche’s remains were cremated in Vietnam without the consent of his family. The Rinpoche’s detention, his untimely death in custody, and the subsequent unauthorised cremation constitute grave violations of international legal standards and can be seen to represent a deliberate obstruction of justice, raising serious questions regarding China’s involvement in his apprehension and death,” the NGOs said in a joint statement.

They reiterated the urgent demand for a full and transparent international investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rinpoche’s death.

Ju Tenkyong from the Amnye Machen Institute said, “In the future, the five monks who came to Vietnam to retrieve Rinpoche’s body will face extreme danger to their safety. Even now, Lung Ngon Monastery is facing immense difficulties, and forwarding and disseminating photos and information about Rinpoche is strictly forbidden. The monastery has been threatened with shutdown if it violates orders from the Chinese government.”

Sonam Tsering of the Tibetan Youth Congress added, “We condemn the Vietnamese government’s handling of Tulku Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche’s death, including its apparent complicity with China, opaque investigation, and refusal to release his body to his family. International action is needed to hold China accountable for its transnational repression.”