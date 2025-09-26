Himachal to engage over 1k volunteers to combat drugs menace

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme (ACVS) as part of its ongoing campaign against substance abuse under which more than 1,000 anti-chitta volunteers will be engaged across the state. For their safety, the volunteers will not be engaged in field identification, and the police will ensure strict confidentiality of their identity, besides providing protection in sensitive cases. (File)

Acting upon the announcement made by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Independence Day function at Sarkaghat in District Mandi, the Police Headquarters has forwarded a detailed proposal to the government for its implementation.

Under this scheme, more than 1,000 anti-chitta volunteers will be engaged across the state to foster a structured partnership between the police, public and other stakeholders, thereby creating a strong community-based framework to supplement police efforts in tackling the drug menace. The volunteers will play an active role in spreading awareness about the harmful effects of heroin and other narcotics, reporting suspicious activities, hotspots and offenders to the police through confidential channels, and participating in awareness activities in schools, colleges and communities. They will also support anti-drug campaigns such as rallies, street plays, awareness drives and social media messaging, while linking affected individuals and families with counseling and rehabilitation centres. In lieu of their services, the volunteers registered under this scheme will be paid with the honorarium.

An official spokesperson said, “The state government, under the leadership of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has prioritised the fight against drug abuse over the last two and a half years. Several initiatives have already been implemented, and the new scheme is expected to further strengthen efforts by enhancing ground-level intelligence for effective police operations, raising awareness among youth and communities, improving rehabilitation linkages for affected persons, and fostering stronger public-police partnerships—all aimed at achieving the vision of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.”

For their safety, the volunteers will not be engaged in field identification, and the police will ensure strict confidentiality of their identity, besides providing protection in sensitive cases. To prepare them for their responsibilities, a two-day structured training programme will be conducted, covering the basics of the NDPS Act, police procedures and methods of community engagement.

The chief minister said, “Since assuming office, we have declared a war against substance abuse and implemented numerous initiatives. Unlike the previous BJP government, we have enforced the PIT-NDPS Act, seized drug mafia properties worth over ₹42 crore, and made drug testing for chitta mandatory in police recruitment. Our government is committed to protecting the youth from the menace of chitta and has taken concrete steps over the last two and a half years to achieve this goal.”