Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal to have common cadre for faculty in medical colleges

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 03, 2025 05:12 AM IST

At present, faculty appointments follow a college-specific cadre system, leading to administrative redundancies, inconsistencies in service conditions and acute faculty shortages, says government

The state government has decided in principle to establish a common cadre for all future faculty appointments in government medical colleges and super-specialty institutions across the state to enhance equity, operational efficiency and overall quality of medical education and healthcare services.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

At present, faculty appointments follow a college-specific cadre system, leading to administrative redundancies, inconsistencies in service conditions and acute faculty shortages, particularly in newly established medical colleges. To address these challenges, the common cadre system will create a unified structure for faculty recruitment, career progression and inter-institutional transfers, ensuring a fair and transparent framework for faculty management, the government stated.

This initiative will standardise recruitment procedures, training programmes and career advancement opportunities while harmonising service conditions across all government medical institutions. This will allow for better faculty utilisation, ensuring that resources are efficiently allocated where they are needed most, the government mentioned. The reform also aims to strengthen medical education by eliminating disparities in career growth and fostering a merit-based system for faculty promotions. Additionally, it will enhance the quality of healthcare services, as better-managed institutions will directly contribute to improved patient care.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to improving healthcare services and strengthening medical education. He emphasised that the establishment of a common cadre will create a robust system, ensuring higher standards in medical education and healthcare delivery across the state.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On