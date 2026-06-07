Himachal to merge 10 colleges with low student enrolment

The Himachal Pradesh government is restructuring higher education by deciding to merge 10 government degree colleges with low student enrolment into colleges located at nearby district headquarters. The Himachal Pradesh government is restructuring higher education by deciding to merge 10 government degree colleges with low student enrolment into colleges located at nearby district headquarters. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The higher education department issued orders in this regard late on Friday evening. To ensure that students’ education is not affected, the government also has a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for them.

The colleges being merged include Tikkar, Bhalai, Kupvi, Sandhol, Mulyan, Jaisinghpur, Nanakhri, Ronhat, and Kotli Degree Colleges. The department has directed the concerned college principals that no new admissions, including those for first-year students, will be made in these institutions during the 2026–27 academic session.

Under the government’s decision, students currently studying in these colleges will be accommodated in government colleges located at district headquarters. Students who continue their studies in the colleges designated by the government for merger will receive a stipend of ₹5,000 per month. However, if a student chooses to enrol in any other college of their preference, they will not be eligible for the stipend.

Director of Higher Education, Dr Harish Kumar, has directed all concerned college principals to conduct special counseling sessions for second and third-year students so that they can receive complete information regarding admission to new institutions and other related procedures.

Kukumseri college will not be merged: Rana

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana in a post on social media said that Government Degree College, Kukumseri, will not be merged under the state’s proposed enrolment-based rationalisation exercise after the issue was taken up with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The development comes days after Rana urged the state government to exempt Government Degree College, Kukumseri, from the Higher Education Department’s proposed rationalisation policy for colleges with low enrolment, citing the unique geographical and demographic challenges of the tribal district.

In a social media post, the MLA said she met the CM and submitted a representation seeking cancellation of the proposal to merge the college.