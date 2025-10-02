Himachal to soon start Rogi Mitra scheme for elderly: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday presided over the state-level celebration function of “International Day of Older Persons-2025” on the historic Ridge in Shimla. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an event on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

He said that the state government was making concerted efforts to provide better facilities and social security to the senior citizens. Sukhu said that the state government was providing social security pensions between ₹1,000 and ₹1,700 per month to all the eligible senior citizens keeping at bay the income limit.

He further said that under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, 2.37 lakh women in the state were also being provided a monthly pension of ₹1,500. The government was also providing financial assistance of rupees three lakh to single and widowed women for house construction.

A “Sukh Aashray Parisar” was also being constructed at Jwalamukhi with an estimated expenditure of ₹100 crore where senior citizens would be provided with all the necessary facilities so as to make them feel at home. He said that in the near future ‘Rogi Mitra Yojana’ would also be launched for the regular health check-ups of senior citizens.