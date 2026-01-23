Himachal to tap geothermal energy as sustainable energy source: CM

Himachal Pradesh has set an ambitious target to become a Green Energy State in 2026, aiming to meet over 90% of its energy demand through renewable sources. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

For this, the government will tap geothermal energy resources that remain largely untapped in the country as well, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement on Thursday after presiding over a review meeting with senior officers on Wednesday evening.

“Himachal sees it as an additional and reliable source for energy requirements in a mountainous region where solar energy and wind are less consistent,” he said.

Harnessing this natural resource, he said, reflected the government’s commitment to innovative governance and optimal utilisation of the state’s natural assets under the “Vyavastha Parivartan” framework.

Himachal Pradesh possesses considerable geothermal potential, especially in regions such as Manikaran and Kasol in Kullu district and Tattapani in Mandi district. These areas exhibit surface temperatures ranging from 57 to 97 degrees Celsius, along with high geothermal gradients, making them suitable not only for electricity generation but also for tourism-based development centred around hot springs.

The chief minister said besides reducing dependence on wood and fossil fuels, small geothermal plants could power remote villages in Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti and towns like Shimla, Manali and Keylong.

In mountainous regions, geothermal energy offers a dependable base load supply, ensuring round-the-clock power availability.

“Not only this, geothermal energy will be ecofriendly for homes, hotels and will help in reducing deforestation. It will give a boost to the tourism sector through geothermal spas, resorts and wellness centres around hot springs like Tattapani and Manikaran and help promote ecotourism. Additionally, it will also provide local employment in drilling, plant operation and maintenance,” said the chief minister.

“Today, as many as 80 countries worldwide are actively using geothermal energy, with the USA among the larger producers,” he remarked.