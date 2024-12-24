Himachal, U’Khand high courts get new chief justices

Justice GS Sandhawalia was on Monday appointed as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC), while justice Narender G was appointed as the head of the Uttarakhand high court, the law ministry said. Justice GS Sandhawalia (HT Photo)

While justice Sandhawalia is at present a judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC, Justice Narendar G is a judge of the Andhra Pradesh HC.

Justices Sandhawalia’s and Narendar G’s names were recommended by Supreme Court collegium in September. Justice Sandhawalia is the senior most judge at the high court after the chief justice. He was elevated as judge in 2011. A Panjab University alumnus, he enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and practised at HC. His father remained chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court from 1978 to 1983 and Patna HC from 1983 to 1987.

On September 17, Supreme Court had recommended that after justice Rajiv Shakdher retires on October 18, as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh, justice Sandhawalia be appointed as the next chief justice of that high court.

Two additional judges of the Delhi HC-- justices Shailender Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja -- were also elevated as judges, or what is commonly called ‘permanent’ judges.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Four other additional judges of the Karnataka HC were also elevated as permanent judges.