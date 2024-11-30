Himachal witnesses driest November since 1901

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed the driest November as it received the third lowest rainfall in period from 1901-2024. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed the driest November as it received the third lowest rainfall in period from 1901-2024. (HT File)

The state received only 0.2 mm of precipitation against a long-term average of 19.7 mm, according to data from the Meteorological Centre, Shimla. This represents a staggering 99% deficiency and places November 2024 among the driest months since 1901. Only November 1925 recorded higher rainfall during this period, with 88.5 mm.

Districts Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Una and Chamba have received no rainfall in November 2024.

As per the met department light rain/snowfall likely at isolated places over Lahaul and Spiti and higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts on November 30. While light rain/snowfall likely at isolated places over Lahaul and Spiti and higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra and Kullu districts from December 1 to December 3, 2024. The state will experience dry weather over the rest of the state during the next 7 days as per the met department.

Not just November but the state experienced an exceptionally dry October this year as the rainfall levels were the third lowest on record since 1901. According to the official figures shared by the meteorological department the state reported a staggering 97% deficit in precipitation, receiving only 0.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 25.1 mm.