Himachal: Women to head party in 2 districts as Congress appoints presidents for 11 dists

Women will head district committees for Congress in two districts – Mandi and Bilaspur — as the Congress high command appointed presidents for 11 districts of the state nearly 13 months after the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. Women will head district committees for Congress in two districts – Mandi and Bilaspur — as the Congress high command appointed presidents for 11 districts of the state nearly 13 months after the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. (Representational image)

Presidents are yet to be appointed in Shimla Rural and Kinnaur districts in wake of a large number of contenders in both these districts.

In Mandi, Champa Thakur, daughter of veteran Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh health minister Thakur Kaul Singh – an eight-time MLA from the Drang Assembly constituency, has been appointed district president. Kaul Singh Thakur was close to former state president Pratibha Singh. However, Champa Thakur has remained neutral since Sukhu became CM.

In Bilaspur, former president Anjana Dhiman has been reinstated as party president. Anjana Dhiman is considered close to minister Rajesh Dharmani.

The HPCC had been lying defunct since November last year after party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the committee on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units.

Kharge had approved the proposal for the appointment of presidents of the District Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh. These appointments are made as part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. Under this initiative, AICC observers assigned to each district conducted detailed reviews, engaged with party functionaries and other stakeholders, and submitted their comprehensive reports. Following the submission of these reports, one-to-one discussions were held with each observer, as well as with senior leaders.

The newly appointed district presidents are expected to energise the cadre down to the booth level, galvanise workers and effectively take the party’s policies and public issues to the people.

Balancing act by high command

In Kangra and Hamirpur districts, close associates of CM Sukhu have been given leadership of the organization. Anurag Sharma in Kangra and Suman Bharti Sharma in Hamirpur are both considered close associates of Sukhu. Anurag Sharma, is the president of the International Bir Billing Paragliding Association. Suman Bharti has served as the Hamirpur Congress district president since 2023 and has been reappointed.

In Una, Desraj Gautam, a close associate of deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, has been appointed president. During the tenure of the former UPA government, Desraj Gautam was appointed chairman of the Khadi Village Industries North Zone Committee.

Meanwhile, in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, the leadership has been handed over to those close to Holly Lodge. In Kullu district president Ses Ram Azad has been close to former Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh, while Dorje Angrup is considered close to PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh.

In Chamba, Surjeet Kumar Bharmauri has been appointed district president. In Sirmaur, the party high command has appointed Anand Parmar, grandson of Himachal Pradesh’s founding father and the state’s first CM, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar.

In Solan, Subhash Chand Vermani has been appointed district president. In Shimla Urban, Inderjit Singh has been given the reins.