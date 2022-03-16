Himachal’s first woman IPS officer promoted as ADGP
Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996-batch Indian Police Service officer, has become the first woman in Himachal Pradesh to be promoted to the rank of additional director general of police. At present, she is on central deputation as the head of the Border Security Force’s intelligence directorate and joint secretary of NATGRID.
Satwant belongs to Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh and is an alumna of St Bede’s College and Auckland House School in Shimla. She has had the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer of the state and is a gold medallist in clinical psychology and German. She achieved meritorious distinction while pursuing diploma in investigation and leadership from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, department of justice, USA.
She was the first woman police officer in the state to head a district as the superintendent of police at Una besides being the first woman officer of the Border Security Force, where she was behind the implementation of artificial intelligence initiatives.
She served at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, from 2004-09 and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi before her return to the state in January 2012.
Her husband, Abhishek Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer, is also on central deputation at present. He along with AK Yadav of the same batch have been promoted to the rank of ADGP.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
