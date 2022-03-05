Himachal’s novel initiative: A gender budget
To address gender-sensitive vulnerabilities and achieving gender equality, the Himachal Pradesh government, for the first time, presented a “gender budget”.
In absolute numbers, ₹2,366.48 crore has been allocated to women-oriented schemes in the gender budget for the financial year 2022-23, which is 18.32% of the total development budget of ₹12,920 crore.
“With a view to capturing the actual status of participation of women and benefits provided to women through departmental schemes, the budget statements of gender responsive budgeting have been divided into two sections i.e. Financial & Physical,” it states.
Schemes targeting only women beneficiaries or 100% women-oriented schemes have been placed in Category-1 and schemes with less than 100% women beneficiaries are in Category-2.
The financial statements aim at undertaking expenditure analysis of women welfare-oriented schemes whereas physical progress statements relate financial allocations with physical outputs.
Out of the total outlay for women-oriented schemes, ₹319.03 crore (13.48%) is allocated for 100% women-oriented schemes and ₹2,047.44 crore (86.52%) is for women-oriented schemes having beneficiaries less than 100%.
The gender budget contains information about 28 schemes of nine departments, which are 100% women-specific and 69 other schemes of 14 departments which have less than 100% women-beneficiaries also form a part of it.
Women are the prime stakeholders of gender budgeting while the department of planning is mainly responsible for financial allocations based on discussions with the stakeholders.
Women & child development department is the nodal department and is responsible for promoting gender equality.
Departments like health, education, empowerment of SCs, OBCs, minorities & specially abled (ESOMSA), labour & employment etc., which mainly implement gender-sensitive schemes, are among other stakeholders.
Gender budgeting is the dissection of the annual budget to find out gender-based outcomes and results of the government budgeting and is the process of converting gender commitment into budgetary commitments, states the document.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.