Himchal bypolls a fight of right vs wrong, Sukhvinder Sukhu attacks turncoat Sudhir Sharma

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh on Thursday attacked Congress turncoat and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dharamshala assembly bypoll candidate for Sudhir Sharma before dubbing the election a battle between “right and wrong”. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu interacting with the public while campaigning for the assembly bypolls in Dharamshala. (HT Photo)

Sukhu, while accusing Sharma of increasing his property immensely in the last three years, appealed to people to teach him a lesson in the forthcoming elections for hurting the sentiments of the people and betraying their vote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The properties of poor farmers were purchased. One of the owners of land came to me and told me we had never thought that an MLA would ask me to give his property,” Sukhu alleged, saying the matter will be investigated.

The CM dubbed Sharma “the leader of sell-out MLAs”, adding, “This fight should not be based on party lines, rather it is a fight between right and wrong. The honest workers of BJP may also be thinking that 14 months we were fighting against these people and what happened now that he got a BJP ticket to contest the elections. I want to appeal, now the time has come to teach these people a lesson.”

Shifting focus to the work undertaken by his state government, he listed out welfare schemes for the benefit of the common masses in the state. “When we were faced by the disaster last year, the Central government helped us. We increased the assistance for those who were affected,” he added.

Sukhu taking credit for BJP’s work: Anurag

Union minister and BJP’s Hamirpur Lok Sabha candidate, Anurag Thakur, meanwhile, accused Sukhu of taking credit for the work done by the BJP.

“It is well known that the Hamirpur Medical College is a gift from the BJP, but thr CM’s memory is weak or he has developed the disease of taking credit for the work done by BJP,” the leader said while campaigning in Hamirpur.

Anurag accused Sukhu of failing to carry out any development during his 16-month tenure as the CM could not do anything for the people and did not even fulfil his own poll guarantees. “Now, to avoid public anger at the time of elections, he is trying to sell the work of BJP as his own,” he added.