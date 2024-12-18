Himchal govt afraid of facing Opposition: Jai Ram

The leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said there is much to discuss and address during the winter session regarding the state’s key issues, however, the session is only for four days. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Jai Ram, while speaking to the media in Dharamshala, criticised the Congress government for lacking the courage to face the opposition over its performance in the last two years.

Jai Ram stated that the state government would be questioned over the recent celebration ceremony held in Bilaspur. “In a state where thousands of houses have been washed away by natural disasters and losses worth crores have been incurred, the government promised to provide ₹7 lakh to disaster-affected families but in many cases, even the patwari has not reached the affected homes yet. In such a situation, how can anyone justify holding celebrations?” he asked.

He said that the state government has closed 1,500 institutions in two years. “More than 10 thousand outsourced employees have been sent home and those who are working have not received salary for four to five months. People are being misled by saying that all their guarantees will be fulfilled,” he said.

Jai Ram said that tax has been imposed in bulk on everything, including electricity and water. “The Opposition has exposed the issues of corruption in the Congress government. Answers to these questions will be asked in the winter session, but the government is not able to answer them, so they are running away, due to which the session which usually runs for 5, 7 or 8 days has been reduced to 4 days,” he said.

Jai Ram alleged that complaints are being received about the Congress government attempting to entangle BJP leaders in false cases and fabricated complaints. He further claimed, “Even officers who served during our government’s tenure are not being spared. This is highly condemnable. If there were any legitimate complaints against us that required investigation, they should have been addressed at the beginning. What is the point of starting these investigations now, after two years?”