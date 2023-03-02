Hindi docuseries on Guru Nanak Dev released in Chandigarh

The Hindi version of the English-Punjabi docuseries on the spiritual journey of Guru Nanak across the distant lands of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Tibet, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka was released at the Chandigarh Press Club on Wednesday. The Hindi version of the English-Punjabi docuseries on the spiritual journey of Guru Nanak across the distant lands of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Tibet, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka was released at the Chandigarh Press Club on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Singapore-based Amardeep Singh released the docuseries that he had made with his wife, Vininder Kaur, by touring over 150 multi-faith sites in the nine countries that Guru Nanak had visited in the 15th century during a 22-year-long spiritual quest.

This 24-episode docuseries on Guru Nanak is a joint production of Lost Heritage Productions, a Singapore-based production house, and Sikhlens Productions, a USA-based non-profit organisation.

“In a world that is so fragile, it is the need of the hour to understand why Guru Nanak travelled for 22 years to share his experiential wisdom and propagate the oneness of humankind,” said Amardeep Singh, director and executive producer of the docuseries, who was awarded the eighth biennial “Guru Nanak Interfaith Award” by the Hofstra University, New York, in November 2022.