Hindu leaders meet Ludhiana DCP over hate speech FIRs

FIRs against four leaders of various Hindu outfits for allegedly delivering hate speech ignited controversy. In response, prominent leaders of Hindu outfits including Shiv Sena Punjab’s national chairman Rajiv Tandon and Amit Arora, along with representatives from other organisations, met deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shubham Aggarwal on Friday to discuss the matter. The meeting, lasting over an hour, sought to address concerns raised by the leaders. DCP Aggarwal reassured the delegation that the police are committed to maintaining communal harmony in the city. (HT File)

DCP Aggarwal reassured the delegation that the police are committed to maintaining communal harmony in the city. “Action will be taken against anyone who delivers hate speech, regardless of their religion,” he emphasised, adding that the authorities would not allow the city’s atmosphere to deteriorate.

Rajiv Tandon, speaking to the media after the meeting, criticised the police for allegedly targeting Hindu leaders. “When we complain about hate speeches by radicals and pro khalistan supporters, why don’t the police register cases against them?” he asked. Tandon labelled the FIRs against Hindu leaders as ‘unjust’ and demanded equal treatment under the law.