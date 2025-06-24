Hisar court extends Jyoti Malhotra’s judicial custody

Hisar court on Monday extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is under investigation for alleged espionage links with Pakistan, by another two weeks. The next date of hearing is July 7. On June 9, the court extended her judicial custody by two weeks till June 23. On May 26, Jyoti was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Travel blogger Jyoti, 33, a resident of Hisar, was arrested on May 16 for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives.

Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, said Jyoti joined court proceedings virtually and her judicial custody was extended by 14 days. “Earlier, her bail application was rejected by judicial magistrate first class Sunil Kumar on June 12. We will file a bail application in the district sessions court. It’s a normal process to bring her to court after 14 days and extend the judicial custody until she gets a regular bail,” he added.

Earlier, her lawyer Kumar Mukesh said that he had objected to the sections imposed against Jyoti Malhotra in the first information report (FIR).

“As the investigation is currently underway in the case, the police were against her bail plea. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail plea. She went to Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 and at that time, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was in force but the Hisar police booked her under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, which was Section 124-A (sedition ) under the IPC at that time. This section was kept in abeyance, which is why she can’t be prosecuted for this,” Kumar added.

He said that the FIR was registered on the basis of her questioning on May 15, which is not legally permissible because a person can’t become a witness against himself/herself.