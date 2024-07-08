Hisar DEEO suspended over harassment allegations

Haryana PWD minister Banwari Lal on Sunday suspended Hisar district elementary education officer (DEEO) Nirmal Dahiya for allegedly harassing employees. Haryana PWD minister Banwari Lal on Sunday suspended Hisar district elementary education officer (DEEO) Nirmal Dahiya for allegedly harassing employees. (HT File)

While chairing the grievances meeting in Hisar, Banwari Lal ordered suspension of DEEO Dahiya after several employees accused her of harassing them and creating hurdles in the official work of government schools in the district.

The action was taken after employees of the district education department complained that Dahiya is working in an autocratic manner and she was allegedly exploiting her staff by mounting mental pressure.

The minister asked the officials to ensure Dahiya’s suspension and her transfer to the education department’s headquarters in Panchkula.

The cabinet minister heard 17 complaints during the grievances meeting, out of which 13 were resolved on the spot and directions were given to officials to take necessary steps to resolve pending complainants.

BJP leader and former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu and other leaders said that they had also received complaints against DEEO Dahiya. The former minister said that her suspension was a necessary step to send out a message that the government will not tolerate any kind of arrogance and harassment of employees.

During the event, minister Banwari Lal, inaugurated several development projects in various villages of Hisar. These projects include construction of additional water supply infrastructure in Garhi village, upgrade of water supply schemes in Dhandheri, Deppal, and Dhani Mehnda villages, construction of water tanks in Dhani Mehnda and Dhani Pal villages, boosting station and water distribution system in Kumbha village, water management works in Kulana village, widening and strengthening of 12 roads spanning 23.985 km in the Hisar assembly constituency.