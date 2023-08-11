Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 400 crore relief pending: Farmers block three highways for hours in Hisar

400 crore relief pending: Farmers block three highways for hours in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 11, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The farmers had been protesting outside the mini secretariat for the past 70 days demanding release of ₹400 crore from an insurance company as a compensation for their last year’s damaged crop

The Hisar police on Thursday stopped hundreds of farmers from reaching the city by putting barricades on three roads on the outskirts of the city.

Protesting farmers during a protest in Hisar on Thursday. (HT photo)
Protesting farmers during a protest in Hisar on Thursday. (HT photo)

The farmers had been protesting outside the mini secretariat for the past 70 days demanding release of 400 crore from an insurance company as a compensation for their last year’s damaged crop. The police had to divert routes after farmers parked their tractor-trailers on Hisar-Rajgarh, Hisar-Delhi and Hisar-Badhra road. Commuters faced inconvenience due to the protest. The farmers blocked the highways for nearly five hours.

Suresh Koth, a farmer leader, said they had held a meeting with the district administration and gave 10 days to the administration to get the entire payment released. They said they would lift the dharna after their demands are met.

“We had given a call to gather in large numbers and the police stopped farmers from reaching the dharna site,” he added.

Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia ordered suspension of policeman Jitender Kumar, who had misbehaved with farmers on Wednesday night and threatened them to clear the protest site.

Hisar deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said the insurance company had rejected 27,000 farmers’ applications, of which 3,000 have been given the compensation and the rest will get the amount in the next couple of days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out