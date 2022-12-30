Hisar villagers urge MP for electricity connection to deceased soldier’s house

: The residents of Sindol village in Hisar have written to the local MP Brijendra Singh to provide electricity connection to the family of deceased soldier Somvir Singh, who along with 15 others died in a road mishap in Sikkim last week. Village sarpanch Sarjeet said the family of Singh has been living in a hamlet which is outside the village. “His family is using solar plates to get electricity. When his cremation rites were performed, we had to arrange a generator to get light. The government can’t bear the expenses of providing electricity to one family. As many as 22 poles are required from the village to the soldier’s house and it costs around ₹ 1.5 lakh. We have written to Hisar MP Brijendra Singh to provide connection to the soldier’s family through MP-LADS fund,” he added.

One booked for duping Karnal man on pretext of providing govt jobs

KARNAL : Karnal police have booked a person for allegedly duping a man of ₹ 15 lakh on the pretext of helping his son to get a government job. According to a police complaint filed by victim Balwan Singh of Naurta village of the district, accused Gulshan Kumar of Delhi had promised to help his son in getting a job of a technician in the NDRI Karnal in March 2022. He alleged that the accused had taken ₹ 5 lakh to get this job. But neither he got the job, nor the accused returned the money. The complainant also alleged that the accused also took ₹ 10 lakhs to provide government jobs to his daughter and his nephew in the Indian Railway. Vinod Kumar, incharge of the Indri police station, said that an FIR has been registered against Gulshan under section 420, 406 and 506 of the IPC.

ASI injured after being attacked by bricks

Rohtak : An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Haryana police was injured in Tohana of Fatehabad district when some people, who were engaged in a quarrel, allegedly threw bricks at him on Thursday. The incident took place when a group of labourers and people associated with a gaushala were fighting over the empty land outside the animal facility. When ASI Rajesh Kumar reacjed there, some people threw bricks at him. SHO Devender Singh said, “we have identified the accused and a case will be lodged against him. The ASI is out of danger and undergoing treatment in hospital.”

Two arrested for impersonating during varsity exam in Hisar

Rohtak : Two persons have been arrested after one of them was found appearing in place of the other during a semester exam of Guru Jambeshwar University at government college in Hisar’s Nalwa. The incident took place on Wednesday when accused Jackey, 20, of Rampura village in Hisar was found appearing in the third semester Geography exam of Bachelor of Arts (BA) at government college in place of Shivam of Bhiwani district. A spokesman of Hisar police said both the persons were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating).