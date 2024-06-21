 Hisar woman constableheld for seeking ₹40,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
Hisar woman constableheld for seeking 40,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 21, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The arrested accused has been identified as Sumitra, posted at the Urban Estate police station in Hisar district

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau team has arrested a female head constable while allegedly accepting a bribe of 40,000.

A case has been registered against both accused by the ACB, Hisar, and further action has been initiated. (iStock)
A case has been registered against both accused by the ACB, Hisar, and further action has been initiated. (iStock)

The arrested accused has been identified as Sumitra, posted at the Urban Estate police station in Hisar district. The other accused, a clerk at same police station, is absconding, police added.

The ACB spokesperson said that after the complaint was registered, the facts of the case were verified and the accused was apprehend.

“On Thursday, Sumitra was caught red-handed while accepting 40,000 bribe. The entire operation was conducted transparently in the presence of witnesses. All necessary evidence is being collected and an investigation is ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against both accused by the ACB, Hisar, and further action has been initiated.

Hisar woman constableheld for seeking 40,000 bribe
