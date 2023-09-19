News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hisar youth held for circulating morphed video of woman wrestler

Hisar youth held for circulating morphed video of woman wrestler

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 19, 2023 01:04 AM IST

Addressing reporters in Jind, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravi Khundia said that they had received a complaint from international wrestler’s father that his daughter’s picture was used in a ‘morphed video’ and it was being circulated on social media platforms.

The Jind police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old BA (Bachelor of Arts) student for allegedly circulating a woman wrestler’s doctored video.

The accused has been identified as Amit, a resident of Barwala in Hisar.

“Our IT team traced the youth, Amit of Barwala, who had used the wrestler’s picture in an obscene video and circulated it through his account in order to gain more followers. We have taken him on remand and probing if he had received help from someone to morph the video,” said the DSP.

He added that the accused has no previous criminal record.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Information and Technology act, he added.

The cop further warned people against sharing the doctored video, stating that action will be taken against those who share it.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023
