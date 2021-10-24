Historical sites in Mahendergarh to be developed as tourist destinations

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the historical sites of Mahendragarh district will be developed as tourist destinations.

Khattar said Dhosi Hill will be developed as a pilgrimage site and the state government is also exploring the possibilities of paragliding.

The CM, while addressing a gathering at Madhogarh Fort, said the work of reconstruction of Rani Talab at Madhogarh Fort is complete and that of Rani Mahal is in its final stages.

The CM said the two mountain terrains have immense potential for tourism. He elaborated that it has been planned to develop Dhosi Hill as a pilgrimage site, and the fort of the king of Madhogarh will also be constructed in the coming times to attract tourists to Madhogarh Fort.

He said if both the places are developed with a view to promote tourism here, it will enhance employment opportunities in the area. In the coming times, people from far and wide will come for trekking.

Regarding IMT Khudana, the CM said a meeting will be held to hand over the panchayat land to HSIIDC. Cooperation of the villagers is also necessary in this, he added.

The state government wants industries to be set up here so as to provide employment opportunities to people of the area.