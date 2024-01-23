close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / History sheeter, 2 aides arrested after opening fire at police

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 23, 2024 07:38 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Pawan, alias Badshah, of Karsola village in Jind, and Pradeep and Ashish of Julana in Jind

The crime investigation agency (CIA)-2 of Rohtak police on Sunday night arrested three criminals from Meham area after exchange of fire.

Rohtak CIA-2 in-charge Azad Nain said they were patrolling in the Meham area and the accused fired shots at them when they signalled the accused to stop their car. (HT Photo)
According to police, Pawan has a vast history of crime.

Rohtak CIA-2 in-charge Azad Nain said they were patrolling in the Meham area and the accused fired shots at them when they signalled the accused to stop their car.

“We chased them and arrested them after an exchange of fire. Pawan was booked in 16 cases and he was wanted in three murder cases. Five weapons and eight live cartridges were recovered from them,” the CIA in-charge added.

