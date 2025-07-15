History-sheeter father-son duo’s illegal property demolished in Mohali

Police on Monday demolished an illegal construction in Jujhar Nagar village under the Balongi police station, belonging to a father-son duo allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases. The action was carried out in coordination with the department of rural development and panchayats, which flagged the structure for encroaching on panchayat land. The demolition was carried out with a police team led by DSP Kharar-1 Karan Sandhu, while SP (PBI) Deepika Singh supervised the operation. (HT)

The accused, Malkit Singh and his son Happy, residents of the village, are facing a total of 12 criminal cases registered between 2018 and 2025.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, Malkit Singh has seven FIRs against him — including two under the NDPS Act, three under the Excise Act, and two under the IPC. His son faces five cases, including two under the NDPS Act, one under the Excise Act, and others under IPC and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

SSP Hans said the action was taken under the policy of targeting illegal properties linked to drug offenders. “Police will continue to support to civic bodies in removing encroachments by individuals involved in criminal activities, especially those occupying public land illegally,” the SSP added.