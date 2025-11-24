History-sheeter killed in police encounter at Sonepat

A history-sheeter wanted for an October 24 double murder was killed in an encounter after he opened fire at police on the Kundli-Manesar expressway in Sonepat district on Sunday. The accused, Subham, 28, hailing from Karnal, sustained four bullets in the shootout. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Subham, 28, hailing from Karnal, sustained four bullets in the shootout. He was rushed to a hospital in Kharkhauda, from where he was referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women, but declared brought dead, said Sonepat DCP (Crime) Narender Kadian.

Giving details to the media, Kadian said Subham was part of a group that had shot dead a father-son duo on October 24. The victims were heading from their village Gopalpur to Sonepat to appear in a court hearing, when the assailants chased them and opened fire near Kharkhauda bypass.

On Sunday, Kadian said, the anti-gangster unit and crime investigation agency (CIA-1) of Sonepat police received a tip-off about the presence of Subham and his aide.

“The police teams reached the Kundli-Manesar expressway and cordoned the area. The cops asked Subham to surrender, but he fired shots and the police retaliated in defence. His aide managed to flee on a bike,” the DCP added.

Kadian further said Subham was facing nearly a dozen cases, including murder, loot, attempt to murder and dacoity in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.