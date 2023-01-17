History-sheeter shot dead by 4 assailants in Hisar’s Hansi

A history-sheeter was shot dead allegedly by four unidentified assailants near Jitpura village in Hisar’s Hansi on Tuesday, the police said. His two aides received bullet injuries and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep alias Kala Lohar of Dabla village in Hisar. He was booked in nearly 30 cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and other offences in Haryana’s nine districts.

Bass police station SHO Pavitar Singh said the incident took place when Pradeep along with his two aides, Amit and Sunil, was going towards Hansi.

“When their car reached near Jitpura bus stand, another car rammed into their car. The four assailants came out of their vehicle and fired eight to 10 rounds at Pradeep due to which he died on the spot, while his two aides sustained bullet injuries and they are undergoing treatment at a Hisar hospital. Pradeep’s father is the sarpanch of Dabla village. We have registered a case of murder, attempt to murder and relevant Sections of the Arms Act and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants,” the SHO added.

In 2017, Pradeep, alias Kala, had killed dreaded gangster and his accomplice Pradeep Jamawari and his mother at Hisar’s Urban state area. Jamawari was booked in nearly 50 cases. Kala used Facebook as a tool to spread fear among people. In July 2018, the special task force (STF) of the Haryana police had arrested Kala from Noida when he was carrying a reward of ₹1.5 lakh on him.