Hit-and-run claims food delivery worker’s life in Ludhiana

A food delivery worker was killed in a hit-and-run when a speeding car hit his bike on Tibba Road. The Tibba police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified driver of the car. (iStock)

The incident occurred near Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal’s office. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Rajesh Kumar, was out to deliver an order when the accident took place.

Onlookers jot down car’s plates

The onlookers noted the registration number of the car and gave it to the police.

The victim was a resident of Ranchi Colony at Tharike Road. The case was registered after a statement by Lakhi Mahato, the victim’s wife.

She said her husband used to work as a delivery worker with a food delivery aggregator.

On July 4, she had a telephone conversation with her husband, who informed her that he was about to pick up an order from an eatery and would reach home after delivering it to the Bhai Bala Chowk side.

Mahato added that when her husband did not reach home, she tried calling him, but to no avail. After some time, a co-worker of her husband informed her that Rajesh had met with a road mishap on Tibba Road. She rushed to the spot and found from the people in the area that a speeding car had hit her husband.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he succumbed on July 5.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324 (4) (committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified driver of the car.

The police have contacted the regional transport office for the details of the owner of the car.