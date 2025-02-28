Hit-and-run mishaps leave biker, pedestrian dead in Panchkula

Two separate hit-and-run road accidents tragically claimed the lives of a motorcyclist and a pedestrian in Panchkula, police said on Thursday. The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Shamsher Rana, a resident of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, was returning from Mansa Devi Temple after paying obeisance, when a speeding car struck his two-wheeler near Dolphin Chowk on Thursday afternoon. (iStock)

The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Shamsher Rana, a resident of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, was returning from Mansa Devi Temple after paying obeisance, when a speeding car struck his two-wheeler near Dolphin Chowk on Thursday afternoon.

His friend, Sonali, 26, a lab technician residing in Khuda Lohara, Chandigarh, who survived the accident, narrated the mishap to police.

She said they both were returning from Mansa Devi temple on Shamsher’s Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle. As they were passing near the petrol pump close to Dolphin Chowk around 2.40 pm, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Alto car suddenly turned towards the rotary, leading to a collision with their motorcycle.

Both Sonali and Shamsher sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Manimajra civil hospital by two bystanders Vikram and Aman. Due to the severity of Shamsher’s condition, he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on Sonali’s statement, the unidentified car driver, was booked under Sections 281, 125-A and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mansa Devi Complex police station, Panchkula. Further investigations are underway to apprehend the accused driver.

In another mishap, a speeding motorcycle snuffed out the life of pedestrian walking on the road in Barwala, Panchkula, on Tuesday night.

According to the FIR, ambulance driver Rambir Singh, posted at Public Health Centre, Barwala, received an emergency call at 8.22 pm about an accident near the Barwala petrol pump.

Upon reaching the spot, he found an unidentified injured man lying by the roadside, surrounded by onlookers. With no one able to confirm the victim’s identity, Singh transported him to the Panchkula civil hospital, where he received medical treatment.

During the transit, the injured man identified himself as Deepak, a resident of Barwala, and revealed that he was hit by a speeding motorcyclist while walking along the roadside. However, he could not provide further details about the vehicle or its rider.

The severity of Deepak’s injuries led doctors to refer him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Efforts to locate his family members proved unsuccessful.

The ambulance driver recorded his statement at the Barwala police post, confirming the details of the accident and the victim’s last words. Based on his testimony, police on Thursday registered a case under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS against the unidentified motorcyclist at the Chandimandir police station .

ASI Neeraj Kumar of Barwala police post stated that a probe was underway to identify the accused. Officials are scanning CCTV footage from the accident site.