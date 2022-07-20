Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Mohali
A 39-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in two separate hit-and-run cases over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.
In the first case, a woman was killed, while her 20-year-old son suffered injuries after a biker collided with their two-wheeler near the Majatari bus stand on Tuesday. The deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, and her injured son, Gursewak Singh, are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib.
The accident took place around 7.45am, when the woman and her son were on the way to their workplace in Sector 91, Mohali. When they reached the bus stand, the bike collided with their two-wheeler, throwing them off the vehicle. The victims were rushed to a government hospital in Majat, from where Kaur was referred to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where she was declared brought dead. The biker fled from the scene.
Kaur is survived by her husband, son and two minor daughters. Her body was handed over to her family after postmortem. A case was under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (damages), and 304A (death by negligence) has been registered at the Kharar police station.
20-year-old killed in Zirakpur
A 20-year-old bike-borne youngster was killed after he was hit by a car on Patiala Road on Monday evening.
The deceased, Shivam Kumar, was a resident of Shivalik Vihar in Zirkapur. He was returning from Panchkula at around 10pm, when he rammed into a vehicle near Lucky Dhaba, causing him to fall off. At the same time, another vehicle, which was coming from behind, hit him.
He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case against unknown vehicles on the statement of the victim’s father. Kumar worked at a private firm. His body was handed over to his family members after postmortem.
-
Chandigarh appoints 30 medical officers on deputation from Haryana
The UT administration on Tuesday appointed 30 medical officers, from the panel of 44 Haryana-based doctors, on deputation period in Chandigarh. With these appointments, UT Administration has filled all the 164 posts of medical officers in Chandigarh, with the doctors from Punjab, Haryana and a few from other states.
-
New policy to reward sports achievers soon: Punjab sports minister
Speaking about the same while felicitating Arjun Babuta — recent medal winners at the Shooting World Cup — state sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced the intentions of bringing about the policy changes. Congratulating Babuta for his golden double, Meet Hayer said he hoped that the feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players before giving his best wishes to the player for future events — including the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Zinc sulphate supply: Inquiry by former judge indicts six Haryana officials
Indicting six officials, including the then managing director of Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Jagdeep Singh Brar, for their actions which gave financial benefits to a private firm engaged in the supply of zinc sulphate, a fact-finding inquiry conducted by retired district and sessions judge, RP Bhasin, has recommended departmental action against the officials. Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said that recommendations for departmental action were pending at the highest level.
-
Only 7% of Chandigarh’s adults inoculated with booster dose of Covid vaccine
Only 7% of Chandigarh's adult population have taken the booster (third) dose of Covid vaccine so far, data shared by the UT health department revealed. Far in Chandigarh, only 60,530 adults (including all categories) — adding up to 7.18% — have taken the third dose as of Tuesday. Senior citizens without comorbidities, adults (18 to 59 years of age) were later allowed to take a paid third dose of vaccine at private hospitals.
-
PU exam cancelled after being held at centre day before schedule
BA/BCom LLB sixth semester exam held on July 15 in Jalalabad, before being held again the next day at remaining centres Panjab University has cancelled a BA/BCom Bachelor of Laws (LLB) sixth semester exam held on July 16, after the examination for the same paper was held a day before the scheduled date at one of the examination centres in Punjab. The university, however, had to cancel the examination after the matter came to light.
