Hitman behind double firing cases in Y’nagar held after shoot out

More than a week after two firing incidents were reported in Yamunanagar within a span of 30 minutes, the Ambala police arrested one of the shooters on Monday. Aman Kumar was intercepted near Sirsgarh village, where his bike had slipped due to rain. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Aman Kumar, a man in his early 20s and a native of Yamunanagar district, was held after a shoot out between him and a police team from CIA-1 near Mullana block of Ambala.

Team in-charge inspector Harjinder Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the team led by sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar followed the suspect, who was riding on a bike with a weapon and had fired at the residences of two merchants in Yamunanagar on the night of July 12.

“He was intercepted near Sirsgarh village, where his bike had slipped due to rain. As the cops tried to nab him, he fired three shots at the team and tried to flee. On the other hand, the team followed him, fired a shot in the air to stop him and finally hit him on his leg,” he said.

The police arrested him from the spot and took him to civil hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

“Other than the two incidents of Yamunanagar, it also came to light that he had planned to fire at a liquor vend in Ladwa, but it was foiled due to police presence at the spot,” the inspector said.