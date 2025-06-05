Hizbul terrorist’s property attached in Ramban

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist’s property was attached in Sumbad village of Ramban district, SSP Kulbir Singh said on Tuesday. “The property belonging to Ali Mohammed alias Ibrahim Sheikh, settled in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Dharamkund police station,” he added. Police officials install a notice regarding property attachment in Sumbad village of Ramban ditrict. (HT photo)

Singh said the attached property included agricultural land measuring 1 kanal and 11 marla.

The attached property has been duly recorded in the revenue record and notices prohibiting its sale or transfer have been served under the UAPA. The action was taken in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 120-B, 121-A of the IPC, and 13, 18, 20, 39 of the UAPA at the Dharamkund police station.

The SSP informed that the Ramban police had recently seized properties of eight such terrorists hiding in Pakistan or PoK. “In the coming few days, similar action will be initiated against 15 to16 such terrorists,” he added.