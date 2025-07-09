Hoax bomb threat: 3 district courts in Himachal Pradesh evacuated

An anonymous email threatening to blow up the district courts at Chakkar in Shimla, Nahan in Sirmaur and Kullu on Wednesday triggered panic and led to the evacuation of the three premises, affecting legal proceedings. Lawyers, litigants and staff of the district court at Chakkar in Shimla wait outside as police carry out a search after the bomb threat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

This is the eighth such threat incident reported in Himachal Pradesh since January when a threat to blow up government offices was received. All seven bomb threat emails had turned out to be hoax as security agencies did not find any suspicious object or explosive substance while searching the offices of chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, deputy commissioners of Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur besides the high court premises. Two cases have been registered in Mandi and Kullu districts in this connection.

After receiving the email on Wednesday morning, the three court complexes were evacuated as a precautionary measure and thoroughly searched. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were requisitioned, but after no explosive was found, work resumed.

The threat, sent via email from an unidentified source, is under investigation by the police’s cyber cell.

Senders use VPN to mask identity

Police are yet to trace the source of these recurring emails. A senior police officer said that the emails were sent via virtual private network (VPN).

Besides Himachal Pradesh, the states of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala and Gujarat have received similar email threats.

The senior police officer said, “All emails are treated seriously and appropriate action is taken, including sanitisation of locations. All these emails are routed through VPNs, which mask the sender’s identity.”

Bomb threats this year

April 15: An email was received at the office of deputy commissioner, Mandi, claiming explosives planted at government offices.

April 16: An email was sent to chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, targeting the secretariat building, which also houses the chief minister’s office.

April 25: Two emails were received, threatening to blow up the offices of the DCs of Chamba and Hamirpur.

May 2: An email was received, threatening to blow up the Kullu DC’s office.

May 26: Threat email was received, targeting the Himachal Pradesh secretariat.

June 9: An email warned of suicide bombers with IEDs targeting the high court.