Hockey national meet: Delhi, UP, Odisha record convincing wins

Led by good performances, Delhi Hockey, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha recorded massive wins on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship being held at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium in Chandigarh. Delhi Hockey outclassed Puducherry 10-0, Uttar Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh 18-0, while Odisha blanked Rajasthan 15-0. (HT File)

Delhi Hockey outclassed Puducherry 10-0, Uttar Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh 18-0, while Odisha blanked Rajasthan 15-0.

For Delhi, captain Naman Sharma and Tashu scored two goals each, while Uttam, Naitik Rana, Aryan, Anil Kumar, Sushant Sehrawat and Uday Randhawa scored one goal each. Jharkhand got the better of Himachal Pradesh 6-0 to surge ahead in the competition. For the winning team, Horo scored two goals.

Uttar Pradesh registered the biggest win of the day by defeating Andhra Pradesh 18-0. Raghavendra Singh scored seven goals, including a double hat-trick, and captain Ketan also scored a hat-trick. Odisha won the match against Rajasthan by 15-0. Salman scored a hat-trick, while Sujit, Stanley, and captain Hrithik scored two goals each. Haryana also won the first match by defeating Telangana by 9-0. Captain Ankur Ror scored three goals with a hat-trick.