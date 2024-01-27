 Hockey Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill passes away after 17-year battle with brain tumour - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hockey Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill passes away after 17-year battle with brain tumour

Hockey Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill passes away after 17-year battle with brain tumour

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 27, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Chandigarh’s first hockey Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill had represented India at the Sydney Olympics (2000), the Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur (2002), and the FIH Champions Trophy in Cologne (Germany) in 2002, bringing Chandigarh on the international map.

The city’s first hockey Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill passed away at the age of 48 after a 17-year long battle with brain tumour.

Sukhbir Singh Gill, Chandigarh’s first hockey Olympian, loses battle to brain tumour. The former Indian midfielder breathed his last at his residence in Sector 49 on Friday afternoon. (HT File)
Sukhbir Singh Gill, Chandigarh’s first hockey Olympian, loses battle to brain tumour. The former Indian midfielder breathed his last at his residence in Sector 49 on Friday afternoon. (HT File)

The former Indian midfielder breathed his last at his residence in Sector 49 on Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Gill had represented India at the Sydney Olympics (2000), the Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur (2002), and the FIH Champions Trophy in Cologne (Germany) in 2002, bringing Chandigarh on the international map.

He began playing hockey at Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, and also trained at the Hockey Stadium, Sector 42. Later, he went to DAV College, Sector 10. He represented Panjab University in the All India Inter-University Hockey Championships before cementing his place on the Indian team.

After announcing his retirement, Gill ran an academy at Shivalik Public School, Mohali, and organised hockey championships, such as Dharam Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament in Chandigarh, every year for budding players.

But as the flag-bearer of field hockey in Chandigarh, Gill, received little help from administration in his battle against tumour.

Gill is survived by his handicapped mother Daljeet Kaur, wife Gurpreet Kaur, a 19-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. Gill, underwent some major surgeries for the tumour, which was detected in December 2006, but the disease rendered him completely bedridden in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On