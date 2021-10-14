Hold camps for quick redressal of people’s grievances: Punjab CM to MLAs

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday asked the MLAs to organise “suwidha camps” with the help of district administrations for quick redressal of people’s grievances so as to instill their confidence in the government.

He said this during a one-to-one interaction with nearly 60 MLAs to get their feedback about various development and welfare schemes being implemented in their assembly segments.

Channi said clean, transparent, and corruption-free administration is the hallmark of his government and nobody from the state should feel ignored as far as their day-to-day problems are concerned.

Channi also urged the MLAs to personally supervise the development projects in their constituencies.

He also asked them to review welfare schemes in their constituencies so that the benefits of these initiatives reach to the last person in the row.