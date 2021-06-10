Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hold unconditional talks with farmers: Sukhbir to Tomar
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Hold unconditional talks with farmers: Sukhbir to Tomar

Says the Centre has done everything within its power to suppress the peaceful and democratic movement of farmers
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:53 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday urged Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to hold unconditional talks with the agitating farmers instead of outrightly rejecting their demands.

Calling upon the NDA government to be sensitive to the anguish of farmers, who were agitating against the three farm laws for more than six months, the SAD chief said: “It is shocking that the NDA government is telling farmers that there is no space for discussion in a democracy.”

“The government has done everything within its power to suppress the peaceful and democratic movement and continues to attempt to dislodge farmers from the Singhu and Tikri protest sites,” said Sukhbir, asserting that the farmers want repeal of the three black laws.

However, Tomar on Wednesday said the government was ready to resume talks with farmers but asked the unions to point out their objections to the provisions of the three farm laws with sound logic.

