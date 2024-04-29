Home dept asks DGP to withhold higher pay for 1997-batch IPS officers

Following an oversight in granting a higher pay grade to 1997-batch IPS officers, the Haryana Home department has asked the director general of police (DGP) to withhold the order of pay fixation of 1997-batch IPS officers. Following an oversight in granting a higher pay grade to 1997-batch IPS officers, the Haryana Home department has asked the director general of police (DGP) to withhold the order of pay fixation of 1997-batch IPS officers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Home department, in an April 23 order, had ordered refixation of pay of two 1997-batch IPS officers following their promotion to the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP) in level 15 in pay matrix with effect from July 1, 2024. The problem was that four IPS officers of the 1996 batch in the rank of ADGP were yet to get a higher pay grade as their pay has not been refixed in level 15 in pay matrix while their junior counterparts were granted a higher pay grade.

In an April 26 communication to the DGP, the additional chief secretary, Home, has asked to withhold the order of pay fixation of IPS officers of the 1997 batch till the finance department grants concurrence regarding stepping up the pay of 1996-batch IPS officers as per their promotion order of May 2022.

A 1996-batch IPS officer, M Ravi Kiran had written to the DGP stating since then the pay of 1996-batch officers have not yet been fixed despite their promotion in May 2022, the pay of 1997-batch IPS officers who were promoted recently have been fixed on rank of ADGP. Ravi Kiran, who is ADGP, Hisar range, wrote that this was contrary to directions issued by the finance department.

As per the pay refixation orders of the two 1997-batch IPS officers issued by the Home department, the officers were drawing a pay of about ₹1.99 lakh in level 14 in pay matrix with effect from July 2023. Their pay was, however, fixed at about ₹2.17 lakh in level 15 in pay matrix with effect from July 2024 under Rule 5(9) of IPS Pay Rules, 2016. The Rule says that on promotion from one grade to another in service, an IPS officer shall have the option to get his pay fixed in the level of the higher post either from the date of his promotion or from the date on which he subsequently earns an increment in the lower scale.