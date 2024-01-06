Home minister likely to visit Jammu on Jan 9 for security review

Weeks after Surankote ambush that left four soldiers dead and three injured followed by three custodial deaths on December 21 and 22, Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu on January 9 to review the security in the region. Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Earlier on December 27, defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited Jammu in the aftermath of the Poonch attack. The defence minister had also paid a visit to the civilians at Rajouri hospital, who were allegedly tortured in army camp on December 22, a day after the Surankote ambush.

“During his visit, the home minister will visit the forward areas and take stock of the anti-terror operations in the area”, said people familiar with the development.

He is also likely to chair a security review meeting in Jammu.

Shah is also likely to join a programme of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ besides reviewing party’s preparedness for Lok Sabha elections.

On January 2, home minister had reviewed security situation across Jammu and Kashmir at a high level meeting in Delhi.

“Subject to fair weather conditions, Shah is likely to be accompanied by home secretary AK Bhalla, top security officials from various paramilitary forces and senior officials of various intelligence agencies,” said sources.

National security advisor Ajit Doval, intelligence bureau chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande are likely to accompany the home minister.

“If the weather remained stable and visibility not hampered, the home minister may also visit Rajouri and Poonch districts to assess the security scenario in the region,” they added.

The twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed a spike in terror attacks in the past couple of years.