Hooda complains of rough treatment by security officials outside Haryana assembly

Terming it a breach of legislative privilege, the leader of Opposition in Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Friday griped over the alleged ill-treatment meted out by security officials to him and party MLAs during their protest march towards the state assembly.

Hooda said he and party MLAs were pushed by the security officials despite the fact that they were holding a peaceful demonstration.

“Such things have never happened to me. We were marching peacefully. It is my right to come to the assembly,” Hooda said.

The former CM was supported by party MLAs Geeta Bhukkal and Raghuvir Singh Kadian.

“If the leader of Opposition is not allowed to proceed towards the assembly, who would be?” the Congress MLAs said.

When Hooda demanded that the matter be inquired by the assembly Speaker, the latter assured of referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges.

Earlier, Congress MLAs marched to the Vidhan Sabha protesting against the state government on the issues of paper leaks, atrocities on farmers, rising unemployment, inflation and rising crime graph in the state. The MLAs raised slogans against the BJP-JJP government.

Hooda said it is responsibility of the Opposition to raise the voice of public from the streets to the House on issues of public interest.

“The state government does not want the Opposition to raise public issues in the House and an attempt was made to stop Congress MLAs marching on foot by putting up barricades far from the assembly,” he said.