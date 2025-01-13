Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hooda demands revenue assessment of crop damage due to unseasonal rains in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 13, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Interacting with reporters in Rohtak, former Haryana chief minister Singh Hooda said he had visited several villages in Rohtak and other parts of the state to take stock of the crops damaged due to hailstorm in the last two to three days

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday demanded revenue assessment done for farmers who suffered crop damage due to incessant rainfall accompanied by hailstorm.

“The government should give orders to assess crop loss and provide compensation to the farmers’ at the earliest,” Former Haryana chief minister Singh Hooda said. (HT File)
“The government should give orders to assess crop loss and provide compensation to the farmers’ at the earliest,” Former Haryana chief minister Singh Hooda said. (HT File)

Interacting with reporters in Rohtak, Hooda said he had visited several villages in Rohtak and other parts of the state to take stock of the crops damaged due to hailstorm in the last two to three days.

“The government should give orders to assess crop loss and provide compensation to the farmers’ at the earliest,” he added.

Responding to the law and order situation in the state, Hooda said the law and order situation has completely collapsed and gangsters are attacking people without any fear of police.

“Until the law and order situation is improved, the state cannot progress. Due to the poor law and order situation and rise in unemployment , the problem of drug addiction has spread across the state. Due to this, the youths in Haryana are dying more than Punjab, which was the centre of drug addiction. The government should deal with these issues swiftly,” the former CM added.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Hooda said the BJP has given accidental chief ministers to Haryana and state had trailed on the parameters like per capita income, investment, law and order situation and rise in unemployment.

“The, youths who were recruited through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, are being terminated from their services by the state government. Instead of giving employment to state youths, this government is terminating services of contractual employees,” Hooda added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On