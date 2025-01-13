Hooda demands revenue assessment of crop damage due to unseasonal rains in Haryana

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday demanded revenue assessment done for farmers who suffered crop damage due to incessant rainfall accompanied by hailstorm. “The government should give orders to assess crop loss and provide compensation to the farmers’ at the earliest,” Former Haryana chief minister Singh Hooda said. (HT File)

Interacting with reporters in Rohtak, Hooda said he had visited several villages in Rohtak and other parts of the state to take stock of the crops damaged due to hailstorm in the last two to three days.

“The government should give orders to assess crop loss and provide compensation to the farmers’ at the earliest,” he added.

Responding to the law and order situation in the state, Hooda said the law and order situation has completely collapsed and gangsters are attacking people without any fear of police.

“Until the law and order situation is improved, the state cannot progress. Due to the poor law and order situation and rise in unemployment , the problem of drug addiction has spread across the state. Due to this, the youths in Haryana are dying more than Punjab, which was the centre of drug addiction. The government should deal with these issues swiftly,” the former CM added.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Hooda said the BJP has given accidental chief ministers to Haryana and state had trailed on the parameters like per capita income, investment, law and order situation and rise in unemployment.

“The, youths who were recruited through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, are being terminated from their services by the state government. Instead of giving employment to state youths, this government is terminating services of contractual employees,” Hooda added.