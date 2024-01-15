Hooda launches ‘Har Ghar Congress’ campaign from Jind

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday launched the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign from Jind district. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday launched the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign from Jind district. (HT File Photo)

Hooda kicked-off the campaign by paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and he along with other leaders went door to door in Palika market.

During the campaign, people told Hooda about the problems being faced by them.

Addressing the people, Hooda said that the BJP has almost completed 10 years in Haryana and people should compare his government’s performance with the current regime.

“When the public will compare the performance of the two governments, they will find that debt has increased 5 times, inflation 4 times, unemployment 3 times and crime has increased 2 times, during the BJP and BJP-JJP governments,” the former CM added.

He alleged that the BJP-JJP have always done politics of enjoying power only by ignoring public concerns.

“A large number of youths are getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime. Murder and robbery have become common in entire Haryana, including Jind. The report of the central government itself states that Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country. During my tenure, criminals had fled the state and Haryana was number one in safety,” Hooda said.

Continuing his attack on the current regime, Hooda said that during his tenure, six medical colleges, national cancer institute, extension of AIIMS at Badsa in Jhajjar and 641 CHCs and PHCs jointly were established.

“The BJP-JJP government has failed to provide doctors, machines and medicines in health centres. During our tenure, five power plants (4 thermal, 1 approved nuclear plant) were established in the state at a cost of ₹ 43,300 crore. But the present government did not set up a new unit,” he added.

He said that the Congress had set up 12 government universities in the entire state, including the Ranbir Singh Hooda university at Jind 14 private universities and 9 deemed universities, Sainik school at Rewari and 6 Kendriya Vidyalayas and defence university as also approved at Gurugram.

“Instead of building any new educational institute, the BJP-JJP government closed 5,000 government schools,” he added.