Hooda reiterates demand for Ahir regiment in army

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday reiterated the demand for formation of Ahir regiment in the army, adding the demand reflects the sentiments of the entire nation. Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday reiterated the demand for formation of Ahir regiment in the army, adding the demand reflects the sentiments of the entire nation. (HT File)

Addressing Congress workers in Rewari, Hooda said that the Congress will send a proposal to the Centre in this regard if Congress is voted to power in Haryana.

“The demand for the formation of the Ahir regiment is not only the voice of southern Haryana but of the entire country. My government had taken several initiatives like the establishment of central university at Mahendergarh, government university at Mirpur and Sainik school in Rewari. The BJP government failed to build defence university in Gurugram, which was approved during our tenure. The BJP has neglected the voice of southern Haryana,” the former CM added.

Hooda announced that when the Congress government is formed, every elderly person will be given ₹6,000 pension per month, and employees’ demand of restoration of the old pension scheme will be fulfilled. “To give relief to people from inflation, 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinders will be given at ₹500. To curb unemployment, transparent recruitment will be done on the basis of merit to fill 2 lakh vacant posts,” he said.

He said that the poor families from SC and OBC will get 100 square yards plots, besides giving them money to build a two-room house. The creamy layer for the other backward classes will be hiked from ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh.