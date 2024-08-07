Hooda: State govt making ‘baseless’ announcements which cannot be implemented

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday slammed the BJP government in the state for making baseless announcements which cannot be implemented on the ground. Hooda said the announcement of giving minimum support price (MSP) on all crops is one such announcement. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday slammed the BJP government in the state for making baseless announcements which cannot be implemented on the ground. Hooda said the announcement of giving minimum support price (MSP) on all crops is one such announcement. (HT File)

In a statement, the leader of the Opposition claimed that sensing their defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP has become nervous.

“While announcing MSP on all crops, the BJP government forgot that the MSP is announced by the central government. It is not in the jurisdiction of the state government. The state government also announced MSP for such crops which are not even grown in Haryana,” Hooda said.

The former chief minister said that the truth is that the central government has neither made a mention of MSP guarantee in this year’s budget, nor it made any provision for it in the budget. “Then on what basis is the state government making such an announcement,” he asked.

“If the BJP is serious about giving MSP, then the central government should immediately bring a bill in the Parliament which should have a provision for MSP guarantee. The attempt to mislead farmers will not succeed,” he said.

Hooda said that farmers had to take to the streets to get the price of every crop, including wheat, paddy, sunflower, millet, maize, mustard. “There has not been a single season in which the farmers did not stage protests. Farmers also carried out the biggest agitation in the history of independent India during the BJP rule. About 750 farmers lost their lives but the BJP did not agree to the MSP guarantee law,” he said.

The Congress leader said that assembly elections are going to be held in Haryana after two months. “No crop will arrive in the market within the next one month. In such a situation, there is no justification for the BJP to talk about giving MSP at this time,” he said.