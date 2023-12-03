close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hope result will be better for Opposition in 2024 LS polls:Mufti

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 03, 2023 10:54 PM IST

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, who was in the northern district of Kupwara for a workers' convention, told the media that winning and losing is part of an election process

With BJP’s victory in assembly elections in three states, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hoped for better results in favour of the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In her address during the convention, People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti highlighted the historical pitfalls of J&K’s political landscape. (HT File)
Mufti, who was in the northern district of Kupwara for a workers’ convention, told the media that winning and losing is part of an election process.

“More particularly, when the fight is not between two parties but when the opposition is facing the whole might of the government, agencies, money and Election Commission of India. In that scenario winning or losing an election is okay and I hope that the election results in 2024 are better than the results today,” Mufti said when asked about whether the results today were a setback to the opposition’s INDIA alliance.

The BJP emerged victorious in assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while Congress won in Telangana.

In her address during the convention, Mufti highlighted the historical pitfalls of J&K’s political landscape, where alliances with the central government “often prioritised power dynamics” rather than the well-being of the region’s inhabitants, a party statement said.

However, she claimed that the PDP’s engagements with national parties, such as the Congress in 2002 and the BJP in 2014, were driven by a commitment to securing the interests of the people.

Expressing concern, Mufti said the BJP’s view of the PDP as a roadblock to its designs in J&K, citing efforts to weaken the party before the unilateral abrogation of Article 370. “Despite these challenges, the party’s determination to continue the fight for the rights, dignity, and identity of the people of J&K,” she said.

While addressing the convention, senior leader and former MP Dr Mehboob Beg said the PDP has always advocated unity at all levels but stressed reciprocation from others as well.

“We know that this is the best way to deal with the challenge and the fact that popular sentiment is for unity across the board and we respect that. Hence, we have always supported and propagated unity. But this must be reciprocated by one and all with utmost sincerity of purpose, else it can’t be at the cost of dignity and self-respect,” he added.

