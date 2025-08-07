Horticulture to be introduced as vocational subject in schools: Himachal education minister

The education department has decided to introduce horticulture as a vocational subject in schools, said education minister Rohit Thakur during a meeting held to assess the progress of various educational schemes on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

Key matters, concerning the department, were also deliberated upon with the senior officers of the education department and the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) during the meeting.

Thakur instructed education department to prepare a suitable curriculum for the subject and submit the proposal within two weeks. He also emphasised the need to revive important academic subjects, including Public Administration, in colleges to offer students a broader choice of disciplines.

The minister reviewed the implementation of several important initiatives, including the Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools and Atal AdarshVidyalayas. He directed officials to expedite the recruitment process to ensure timely filling of vacancies in schools and colleges.

Thakur said that it was important to recognise the dedication and hard work of teachers, especially those posted in remote and tribal areas. He instructed officials to ensure early completion of NAAC assessments for colleges and to work towards setting up well-equipped libraries to promote academic excellence and learning resources for students.

He also expressed serious concern over the widespread damage to educational institutions caused by recent natural calamities. He said that around 510 institutions have been affected, with estimated losses amounting to ₹30 crore. He directed the concerned officials to utilise funds received under the PDNA (Post Disaster Needs Assessment) in a judicious manner, giving top priority to schools that have sustained more than 75% damage. He stressed that physical monitoring of reconstruction works should be carried out regularly to ensure timely and quality completion of repair and restoration efforts.