Hoshiarpur: 22 cows die in gaushala roof collapse

Twenty-two cows died and as many injured after the roof of a dilapidated gaushala (cow shelter) collapsed in Hariana town around midnight on Thursday. Police, volunteers and veterinarians rescued the injured cattle. Twenty two cows died and as many injured after the roof of a dilapidated gaushala (cow shelter) collapsed in Hariana town around midnight on Thursday. Police, volunteers and veterinarians rescued the injured cattle. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)

JCB machines were pressed into service to clear the debris. Before the rescue operation could start, several cows had died. Injured cattle were provided medical care while the carcasses were buried in the vicinity.

When the incident occurred, only one caretaker was present on the spot. On hearing noise, locals arrived at the scene and informed the police. Caretaker Gopal said that the main organiser of the Mahant Kaushal Kishore Dass gaushala was not in town for the last few days. He revealed that one of the walls of the building had given way which led to the collapse of the shed. He said that the roof of the shed was leaking for some time which he had conveyed to the management.

Hariana station house officer Daljit Singh said that the incident did not warrant a criminal case as no mala fide intention or element of criminality was involved in it. So far, no NGO has demanded a probe in the matter.