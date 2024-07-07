Hoshiarpur: 5-year-old girl dies after bee attack at school

A 5-year-old girl studying in a government elementary school in Dada, allegedly died of bee stings on Saturday. Her family has accused the school administration of negligence and stated that had they been informed in time, the child’s life could have been saved. On Saturday, her condition deteriorated and she was again admitted to the hospital but died during treatment.

The victim’s family revealed that she was attacked by a swarm of bees on Friday when she had gone to drop her utensils after the mid-day meal at school. When her mother went to the school at around 12.30 pm to pick her up, she told her that she had been stung, they said.

The girl was taken to a doctor in the village but when she complained of severe pain and nausea, she was rushed to the civil hospital. After medication, she was discharged. On Saturday, her condition deteriorated and she was again admitted to the hospital but died during treatment.

“The child had received multiple bee stings and had developed an allergic reaction. She was stable when discharged on Friday evening but was brought in a critical condition in the morning. The doctors tried hard but could not save her”, said Swati Sheemar, senior medical officer.

The family has sought action against the erring school staff whereas the school head teacher Suman Bala said that the girl didn’t complain about anything.

“During the morning assembly, some bees were seen flying around and were warded off. Neither the victim nor any other student complained of bee stings or we would have attended to them”, she said.

No police complaint has been lodged by the victims’ kin till the filing of this report. District education officer (elementary) Kamaldeep Kaur said that she was not aware of the matter as she was in leave.