 Hoshiarpur: 5-year-old girl dies after bee attack at school - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hoshiarpur: 5-year-old girl dies after bee attack at school

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jul 07, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The victim’s family revealed that she was attacked by a swarm of bees on Friday when she had gone to drop her utensils after the mid-day meal at school

A 5-year-old girl studying in a government elementary school in Dada, allegedly died of bee stings on Saturday. Her family has accused the school administration of negligence and stated that had they been informed in time, the child’s life could have been saved.

On Saturday, her condition deteriorated and she was again admitted to the hospital but died during treatment.
On Saturday, her condition deteriorated and she was again admitted to the hospital but died during treatment.

The victim’s family revealed that she was attacked by a swarm of bees on Friday when she had gone to drop her utensils after the mid-day meal at school. When her mother went to the school at around 12.30 pm to pick her up, she told her that she had been stung, they said.

The girl was taken to a doctor in the village but when she complained of severe pain and nausea, she was rushed to the civil hospital. After medication, she was discharged. On Saturday, her condition deteriorated and she was again admitted to the hospital but died during treatment.

“The child had received multiple bee stings and had developed an allergic reaction. She was stable when discharged on Friday evening but was brought in a critical condition in the morning. The doctors tried hard but could not save her”, said Swati Sheemar, senior medical officer.

The family has sought action against the erring school staff whereas the school head teacher Suman Bala said that the girl didn’t complain about anything.

“During the morning assembly, some bees were seen flying around and were warded off. Neither the victim nor any other student complained of bee stings or we would have attended to them”, she said.

No police complaint has been lodged by the victims’ kin till the filing of this report. District education officer (elementary) Kamaldeep Kaur said that she was not aware of the matter as she was in leave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hoshiarpur: 5-year-old girl dies after bee attack at school
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On